The Bull Inn located at Ripon featured in the ‘eight of the UK’s best riverside pub gardens’ list revealed by the publisher.

As summer has now officially arrived, there are so many places to visit in the area when it comes to looking for the ideal spot to enjoy a refreshing beverage in the sunshine.

But sometimes, you might fancy going to a pub offering something a little more special and it seems The Bull Inn could be the place to be.

What did the Times say about The Bull Inn at Ripon, North Yorkshire?





The Times wrote: “The River Ure makes its languid way past the peaceful village of West Tanfield, on the eastern edge of the Dales, not far from the brewing centre of Masham, home to the Theakston and Black Sheep breweries.

“The 17th-century Bull is a fine place to sink a few locally brewed ales — it’s been voted one of Yorkshire’s favourite pubs on several occasions — and there’s a charming, grassy garden sloping down to the water’s edge, with a view of Tanfield Bridge’s arches.

“Along the Ripon road, the Old Coach House offers boutique B&B comfort and a cracking Yorkshire breakfast.”

Have you visited the beer garden at The Bull Inn? (Image: Tripadvisor)

The article also included details for the B&B and pub, adding: “B&B doubles from £130 (oldcoachhouse.info); mains from £14 (thebullwesttanfield.co.uk).”

On Tripadvisor, The Bull Inn has also been highly reviewed with a 4/5 rating.

One person left this review: “A great place to spend a sunny early evening sat on the benches overlooking the river and bridge and eating haddock and chips.

“Even though the pub was busy at 6.30, we had a warm welcome from the bar staff on arrival and food was brought out quickly. A very relaxing time.”

The Bull Inn is located at Church Street, West Tanfield, Ripon, HG4 5JQ.