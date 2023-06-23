The incident happened at around 2am today (June 23), when the two victims were walking in Aspin Lane in Knaresborough when they were approached by two men and assaulted.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "One of the victims had their mobile phone stolen. The offenders left the area in a black Alfa Romeo.

"A short time later officers arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of robbery, possession of a class-A drug and class-B drug and drug driving. An 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a class-B drug.

"Both men currently remain in police custody."

Anyone who has any information, CCTV footage, or saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area should contact North Yorkshire Police to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Please email jenifer.doyle@northyorkshire.police.uk, or you can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jenifer Doyle.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230113081 when passing on information.