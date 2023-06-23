EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police said officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A1 at junction 47 at Allerton Park.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "The southbound carriageway at junction 47 is open. The northbound carriageway remains closed.
"If possible, motorists are advised to avoid the area.
"There are long delays reported in the area."
The police reference number for the incident is NYP-23062023-0244.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article