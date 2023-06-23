North Yorkshire Police said officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A1 at junction 47 at Allerton Park.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The southbound carriageway at junction 47 is open. The northbound carriageway remains closed.

"If possible, motorists are advised to avoid the area.

"There are long delays reported in the area."

The police reference number for the incident is NYP-23062023-0244.