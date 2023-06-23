Charlie Dallas Lancaster, 36, was a former estate agent who went on to run multiple businesses in the property sector - sitting on the board of The York Round Table.

When he wasn't working, Charlie was an advocate for many local charities and in 2021 the Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation (CDLF) was set up in his memory.

Charlie died in 2020 and today (May 23), on what would have been his 39th birthday, they marked the end of the 2023 Mile a Life culminating in a group walk from outside the cathedral to Charlie’s memorial bench at Bishopthorpe Crematorium.

Charlie Lancaster

Everyone taking part logged their activities on the Strava app to raise money for connected charities, helping to raise awareness of the importance of good mental health and to encourage people to make connections, reach out and speak out about their own challenges.

To help send them on their way on the day Persimmon Homes organised for Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee to meet the walkers and, as part of their Community Champions Initiative, Persimmon donated £5,000 to CDLF.

They were also joined by York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell who chairs the all party parliamentary group on mental health.

Charlie's sisters, Alexandra and Victoria with Alistair Brownlee, MP Rachael Maskell and Scott Waters from Persimmon (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Charlie's sister, Victoria Taylor, said: "It's our third year of doing this.

"The idea is that it creates a big sense of community and that creates a structure or route for people because not everybody needs crisis intervention.

"We are a fundraising organisation and we then gift the money on to other mental health support networks and charities locally.

"Charlie was massively into therapy and counselling, but that's not for everyone and we have helped other forms of support including - Box Therapy, where people get involved in non-contact boxing and are supported by a team of therapists."

The Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation walkers before they set off on the steps of York Minster (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Alistair said: "To see Charlie's family and friends coming together on what would have been his birthday like this is very special.

"I like the idea of their challenge as it doesn't matter how you cover the miles, it's about being active and how that helps your mental and physical health. I really believe in the importance of activity, and routine and helping people create active habits.

"Sometimes all it takes is a bit of motivation and an event like this can inspire people to do activity and that becomes a habit."

Alistair Brownlee chatting to Scott Waters outside York Minster (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Scott Waters, managing director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, who knew Charlie, said: "Charlie was well-known and much-liked in York, and we're delighted to be able to support the fantastic work of the CDLF through our Community Champions Initiative to help them to be able to continue to do such good work."