David Peter Chamberlain, aged 37, of Selby, was found guilty of 19 offences following a two-week trial at York Crown Court.

At the sentencing today (June 23), he was also made subject to a life-time Sexual Harm Prevention Order and he will remain on the Register of Sex Offenders.

Chamberlain’s offending was first reported to North Yorkshire Police officers in July last year - when a teenage girl reported that she had be sexually abused by him between December 2020 and June 2022.

Another girl and a boy subsequently reported that they had also been abused during the same period.

Following extensive enquires by Scarborough and Ryedale CID, detectives were able to secure 20 charges against Chamberlain.

These included five counts of rape, six counts of sexual assault, eight counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of child cruelty.

At the trial Chamberlain was found guilty of 19 offences and not guilty of one count of rape.

Detective Constable Pete Day of North Yorkshire Police, who led the investigation, said: “David Chamberlain has been proved to be a predatory paedophile who groomed his victims before subjecting them to sickening abuse.

“Not only that, but he also callously maintained his innocence and put them through the additional trauma of re-living the abuse during the trial.

“Chamberlain has shown not one shred of remorse for what he has done. He has rightly been sent to prison for a considerable time and he will be subject to severe public protection measures for the rest of his shameful existence.”

DCC Day added that he has "nothing but admiration" for the bravery of the victims in this case.

He said: “They have shown immense courage to stand up to their abuser and place their trust in North Yorkshire Police to secure justice for them.

“I truly hope they can now start to rebuild their lives and have a happy future. They deserve this more than anything.”

Anyone seeking further support, advice and ways of reporting child abuse should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response.

Victims who would prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger can contact Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), by calling 0330 223 0362, emailing sarc@nhs.net or visiting to the website.

You can also contact Supporting Victims direct at on the website or by calling 01609 643100.