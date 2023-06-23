I realise with the hot weather and dry conditions that the oxygen levels would be have been low, but following the recent heavy persistent rain at the beginning of the week you would have expected the river oxygen levels to be regenerated, and not, as it's turned out, be a death zone for fish.

Another observation was other than one swan I didn't see any other water bird - no water hens, geese or ducks were present.

I wonder if the know something we don't?

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street

Monkgate

... On Tuesday, after the heavy rains, the waters flowed on the River Foss and with came the following foam which is a sign of pollution.

There were reports from several people about dead fish as far as Haxby.

I personally saw lots on the other side of the Castle Mills Bridge near Wetherspoons.

Somebody is responsible for this.

It is a disgrace that this is happening in this day and age.

A lot of the fish dead yesterday were little ones.

One can only hope that it won’t affect the swans and cygnets, geese and goslings and the ducks and ducklings.

Lynette Mills,

Fishergate, York

Numbers don't lie - renewables are the future

POOR old Peter Rickaby, repeating tired old clichés about renewable energy not working. (The Press, Blowing in the wind, June 22, 2023)

I wish there were evening classes available for him and others. Fifteen years ago I had to listen to the same silliness from an old mining engineer who grouched incessantly that renewables would never replace coal for electricity production in Britain.

In 2012 43 per cent of the UK’s electricity came from coal-fired power stations and only five per cent from renewables.

By 2020 this had been reversed and renewables produced 43 per cent of our nation’s electricity. Now coal produces around one per cent of the UK’s electricity but those who have their fingers in their ears still foam and fumble.

I stopped hearing from the old mining engineer some time ago. Has he died of a broken heart? I don’t know, but the bottom line is this; the world moves on. Pretending renewable energy doesn’t work is as futile as wishing for the return of telegrams, lard-based hair pomades and coal-powered motorcycles.

Christian Vassie

Blake Court,

Wheldrake, York

Candidate needs to get message across

The Selby and District electorate will have a Reform candidate, David Kent, to vote for in the forthcoming by-election.

If he is anything like his leader Richard Tice he will be the man to vote for as an alternative to the absolute diabolical policies of the two main parties.

From migration to food security to net zero, Labour and Conservatives have no answers and are on a parallel course to increase inflation for every one of us.

David Kent needs to up his profile and get the Reform message across to voters with more media coverage. On that note I wish him luck.

Barrie Crowther,

Walton,

Wakefield

