Although, according to the Met Office, the changeable weather we've had this week will continue into the weekend with a mixed bag of rain, cloud and sun.

Each day will have warm temperatures and sunny spells, with both Saturday and Sunday expected to reach 26 and 27 °C respectively, although forecasters have predicted outbreaks of rain.

Hayfever sufferers must be warned that it is peak season for grass and nettle pollen.

York weather forecast for the weekend (Image: Met Office)

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and Tonight (June 23):

After a dry start to the day, the cloud will thicken with outbreaks of rain to be expected, along with a refreshing breeze. However it will overall stay humid and warm, with a maximum temperature of 23 °C.

This evening will be mostly cloudy and breezey with the possibility of light rain. Minimum temperature 15 °C.

Tomorrow (June 24):

The rain from the previous night will clear and make way for drier and brighter skies. Saturday will be warm and humid, with sunny spells developing through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Outlook for Sunday (June 25) to Tuesday (June 27):

Sunday is expected to be sunny and cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 27 °C, although a band of heavy and thundery rain possible. It wil be less warm on Monday although we will see sunny spells and it will mostly be dry. Tuesday will turn windier and cloudier with outbreaks of rain.