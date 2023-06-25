The Fulford, Heslington and University area of York is shown to have the highest rate in the city, according to the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

It is the only area of York that is not shaded white, as it is green due to the rate standing between 10 and 49 at 30.7 cases per 100,000 population and three cases in the area.

The rest of York is now shaded white, meaning no data is shown as there are less than three cases here.

In areas surrounding York, Boston Spa and Bramham is shaded in a darker green colour as the rate stands between 50 and 99 at 55.9 cases per 100,000 population with four cases in the area. Knaresborough North is shaded in green as the rate is at 41.6 cases per 100,000 population.

York's overall rate is shown at nine cases per 100,000 population - with a total of 19 cases in the city.