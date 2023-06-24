The popular attraction first began in 2014 and returned last year after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The event, due to take place in St Giles’ Church, Copmanthorpe, on Friday October 13 and Saturday October 14, is a major fundraiser for good causes in it and surrounding villages.

Last year’s Coptoberfest raised more than £4,000. Those benefiting included St Leonard’s Hospice, Copmanthorpe School and various Scout/ Guide units.

Organisers are currently confirming bands with some familiar faces and some new.

The music acts promise to an eclectic mix, starting with Copmanthorpe Community Choir before going onto singer/songwriters, Ukeleles, possibly banjos and cajons with great singers and lively covers bands guaranteeing a lot of singing at the end of the night.

Tickets at will be £5, as last year, and organisers hope to freeze beer prices, though it depends on the breweries. Around 30 beers, as always with a local lager, local gins, plus fizz, local cider and soft drinks.

As always, Ged Bell pies will continue to be the food provider.

Coptoberfest stresses it is about community and locality, a celebration of local beers, and it would not happen without volunteers who convert the church into a taproom.

It is well supported by families and well-behaved pets are also welcome at all times.

Despite being in a church, Coptoberfest is not a religious event, but local vicar Geoff Mumford is one of the co-founders.

St Giles' Church is a popular venue (Image: Pic supplied)

Neither is it an Ainsty Ales event, though its Andy Herrington is also a co-founder and the brewery pays to be its main sponsor.

Rev Mumford said: “When I first envisaged holding a beer festival in one of the four churches I Iook after, the focus had to be on how it helps others as well as bringing communities together.

“Plus, it is important that we introduce people to some quality local produce too – all of our beers are sourced from within a 25- mile radius of St. Giles’ church which makes it a true representation of our locality.”

Andrew Stark, co-organiser and Marketing consultant said: ““This is a great event not just for Copmanthorpe, but for the York too. There’s plenty of beer festivals in the York area which we think is fantastic - it’s such an important way to give breweries much needed exposure and raise much-needed funds for charities. If you want to sponsor a cask – please speak with me!”

Lucy Taylor, co-organiser and Podiatrist said: “Eight years is quite an achievement that we’re really proud of. An event like this takes a lot of organising and due to the nature of our location, each year isn’t about making it bigger – it’s about making it better and raising more for charity.”