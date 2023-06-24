Forget Love Island, North Yorkshire Water Park is bringing a brand-new meaning to the phrase ‘sliding into the DMs’ by hosting a dating event, inviting singletons across the North to take on its Aquapark with fellow single people.

The popular water sports attraction wants to encourage people to put down their TV remote and pick up a wet suit by hosting a one-off event, where fun-seekers and adrenaline junkies can meet likeminded individuals in a bid to find love just in time for summer.

The dating event, named ‘Wat-er Way to Find Love’, will take place at 5pm on Saturday July 1, when the fresh-look Wipeout Aquapark will be reserved specifically for those looking to find a new companion as they splash around and take on the various obstacles including slides, swings, trampolines and the newly added climbing wall and anvil jumps.

Gareth Davies, general manager at North Yorkshire Water Park said: “With most people turning to dating apps like Tinder or Hinge to find love, many are missing out on the thrills of meeting people in person and the excitement of feeling that instant connection.

The event will be held on July 1 from 5pm (Image: Supplied)

“Is there a better way to find like-minded and adventurous people than literally diving in headfirst and joining a session like this? We wanted to show everyone that dating doesn’t just have to consist of swiping left or right and there’s still a place for meeting that perfect person face to face.

"It’s a great opportunity to take on the newly revamped Wipeout Aquapark and the perfect opportunity to find a new partner that’s likeminded and looking for a new adventure."

Visitors can then enjoy a free glass of prosecco and nibbles at a mixer session in The Café at the North Yorkshire Water Park, where they can get to know each other on a deeper level. Hoping to see sparks fly, one lucky couple will be invited back to the water park for an official first date, where they can enjoy other activities and build a deeper connection as they race down the Zipline and test their hands at Stand Up Paddleboarding.

Couples can even put their relationship to the test by taking on the new Puzzle Rooms, where they’ll have to work to overcome the various challenges before the time runs out.

Tickets for the Wat-er Way to Find Love event cost £18 per person, which includes an hour’s session on the Aquapark, full wetsuit hire and a free glass of prosecco and nibbles.

If you’re looking to find love, sign up now by visiting the North Yorkshire Water Park website.