I have just walked down the river from Clifton Bridge into town.

It is very overgrown on both sides until the path that leads along St Peter’s School field through onto Westminster Road.

To me it doesn’t feel safe walking that short distance and it is difficult to negotiate when a cyclist passes by.

I hope very much these will be cut making it a much more pleasant walk into our beautiful city.

Judith Walker,

Clifton Green,

York

We need to preserve the right to cash

IN answer to Anne Marie Morris' question to the Prime Minister during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday about paying with cash, Rishi Sunak ends his answer with "...but as technology and consumer behaviour changes, it is right that organisations themselves should be able to choose the forms of payment they will accept."

This answer falls short of reassuring people that payment with money in the future will be a guaranteed freedom.

It also keeps the leverage with businesses, rather than recognising the sovereignty of the people.

(We aren't consumers, by the way.)

It's a fudge really, which allows the evolution of business practice to dictate how things should be rather than assessing the best outcome for all, which would be to maintain and enforce universal cash acceptance.

This is in the knowledge that once money is exclusively digital, i.e. smart money, a tyranny will ensue as people's ability to buy and sell (and how they buy and sell) can be centrally controlled through a network of banks, governments, and tech companies, similar to how the censorship industrial complex functions today.

It's a tyranny folks, and what we need now are commitments that cash will always be a significant medium of exchange, as it still is in 2023.

Louis Shawcross,

Inns Court,

Hillsborough, Co. Down,

N Ireland

Have computers really saved us any time?

In the 1970s and 80s when home/desk computers were the ‘new fad on the block’, I recall one selling point was getting tasks done more quickly, speeding things up or saving time.

Models and brands such as Sinclair ZX80, Macintosh 128K, Commodore, Acorn et al were all the rage.

I can sense you welling up at the mention of these iconic domestic tech names from almost two generations ago.

How we marvelled back then when overtaken by the home computer revolution.

Excitement, and sometimes frustration, abounded.

Not sure, however, that the advertised effect was achieved.

It’s hard to judge as nowadays nearly everything has to go or be done online/via computer.

Now a vast number of people spend hours in front of screens on a daily basis. Perhaps it’s not so much a case of time saved as time saved but then spent elsewhere, in new and different ways.

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

Caught napping

FOLLOWING the latest interest-rate hike, mortgage holders are rightly asking why both the Governor of the Bank of England and Chancellor of the Exchequer were both fast asleep whilst everyone else in the world rose early knowing a cold blast of inflation was on its way.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park, Selby