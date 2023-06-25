Matthew Brough, 20 and Emily Clarke, 31, both from the city, competed in the mixed doubles tennis event on Wednesday (June 21), bringing home the bronze medal.

Both are members of the York Disability Tennis Network - and they're an inspiration to their fellow members, admits coach Rob Hodge.

"We're incredibly proud of both of them." Rob said. "They are fabulous role models for anybody wanting to play tennis."

Matthew, from Osbaldwick, who lives with a learning disability, dyspraxia and autistic traits, while Emily, from Wigginton, has the genetic condition Fragile X Syndrome - the most common inherited cause of leaning disability.

Matthew's dad, David Brough, said his family are "extremely" proud of him.

David said: "He has overcome a lot of barriers and challenges in his life - and sport especially tennis has played a huge part in him becoming the lovely young man he is today."

Meanwhile, Emily's dad, Anthony, said tennis has been brilliant for her.

"She's so chuffed," he said.

Special Olympics GB is the largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities in the UK. This year, it has 82 athletes representing 17 sports at the games, the world’s largest inclusive sporting event in 2023 with more than 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing across 26 sports over nine days.

Colin Dyer, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Matthew and Emily. This is a remarkable achievement, from exceptional athletes and people.

Matthew Brough, left, and Emily Clarke, right, represented their country on Wednesday (Image: Supplied)

“Each one of our competitors has defied all odds to partake in these games and to come away with a medal caps a monumental accomplishment. They have undoubtedly brought immense pride to themselves, their families and their nation.”

The Berlin 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games aims to achieve a permanent change of consciousness for an inclusive society, through the unified power of the Special Olympics movement and all athletes worldwide.

The Special Olympics World Games is the largest inclusive sports event of 2023. It’s the first time Germany has hosted the games and the aim of the games is to help achieve greater recognition and social participation of people with intellectual disabilities.

The Special Olympics GB team is part be funded by the fundraising efforts of Jingle Jam, created in 2011 by one of the most-followed YouTube gaming channels, Yogscast and recognised as the world’s largest charity gaming even. In addition, the unified football team is being supported by the League Managers Association (LMA).