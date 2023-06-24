Two of Labour's leading councillors have hit back at the new Liberal Democrat opposition who are demanding urgent action to monitor air quality in surrounding streets following the recent temporary re-opening of Penley’s Grove Street.

The road was closed in the September of 2020 to create a Low Traffic Neighbourhood after residents complained drivers were using it as a ‘rat run'.

But this also led to complaints traffic, and with it pollution, was being diverted to neighbouring streets and journey times were increasing.

The city’s Liberal Democrat councillors have now repeated earlier calls for air quality monitoring equipment to be installed at key sites, including Dodsworth Avenue in Heworth, which has seen a significant increase in traffic.

The councillors argue the temporary re-opening of Penley’s Grove Street, whilst Lord Mayor’s Walk is closed for roadworks, provides a unique opportunity to gather comparative data but despite frequent requests, the new administration has failed to act.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, leader York Liberal Democrats, said: “The clock is ticking, and a vital opportunity will soon be missed.

“It is clear to people to the East of the city that the closure of Penley’s Grove Street has had a significant impact on traffic on Lord Mayor’s Walk and Dodsworth Avenue.

“This is unsurprising, as it’s a primary route for people accessing the hospital. It is ridiculous that this monitoring is not taking place and suggests that Labour don’t care about the residents of Dodsworth Avenue and Haxby Road or it’s a smokescreen for further road closures.”

However, Labour’s executive member for transport, Cllr Pete Kilburn hit back saying: “The Groves low traffic neighbourhood proposal was good in principle but had no regard for residents living on nearby roads impacted by the changes.

“Labour is now developing a transport and movement plan that will consider these impacts, meaning any changes we propose will be beneficial rather than damaging to people's health.”

He added: “The Liberal Democrat Party-Green Groves plan was typical of their piecemeal approach to taking decisions, rather than considering knock-on impacts and looking at interventions like the Groves in a more strategic way".

Joint Executive Member for Environment and Climate Emergency, Cllr Kate Ravilious said: "The Liberal Democrat Party administration had no interest in air quality impact on schoolchildren and residents living around Haxby Road when implementing the Groves closure, yet seem to be interested now they are no longer in a position to make decisions for the city.

“We recognise the positive benefits of the Groves scheme for Groves residents but Labour will think more broadly, addressing the congestion and air quality issues on nearby surrounding roads and elsewhere across the city too as part of its transport and movement plan currently in development".