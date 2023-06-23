An inquest has been opened today (June 23) into the death of George Edward Sawyer, 18, who was from Farnley Tyas near Huddersfield in West Yorkshire and was killed as he tried to cross the A64 eastbound at Bilbrough in the early hours of March 27.

Opening the inquest in Northallerton, senior coroner for York and North Yorkshire Jonathan Health, said George was walking along the A64 when he was struck by a vehicle and suffered severe injuries with a cause of death recorded as blunt head injury.

The hearing was adjourned and a full inquest will be held in due course.

George studied arable agriculture at nearby Askham Bryan College and played rugby at Huddersfield Rugby Union Football Club from a young age.

On the days aftyer the incident, his friends left floral tributes at the crash site.

Tracy Davis the club's Age Grade Chair and Academy manager said: “George was loved and respected by his teammates and coaches.

"He was a wonderful young man and it has been an absolute pleasure to have him play at HRUFC through our age grade.

"I am sure George’s family have some great memories of their time at Lockwood Park.

"We would like Sarah, Phil and Lucy to know that at this time of unimaginable grief, their rugby family has their arms around them and are here to offer all the support we can.”

The club flag was flown at half mast and a minute’s silence was held in his honour before the A-Team game against Burley back in March.

Police said at the time the crash involved a black BMW that was travelling along the eastbound carriageway of the A64 shortly before 1.20am that collided with George as he crossed the road.

They appealed at the time to anyone who may have seen George in the area or the black BMW, to get in touch, along with anyone who has dashcam footage of either, to come forward.

Anyone with any information or footage was urged to preserve the footage and contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12230054266, alternatively you can email Steve Hawkins steve.hawkins@northyorkshire.police.uk