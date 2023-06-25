Skylights are on the bill with fellow York-based band Shed Seven for their show at Millenium Square in Leeds on Saturday July 15.

Skylights said they have looked up to Rick Witter and the group for years - and they can't wait for the special show.

Skylights' guitarist, Turnbull Smith, said: "Growing up in York in the 90s was a great time. Talk of new music would spread around school like wild fire, the main band on people's lips were our very own Shed Seven. My mate Rich lent me 'Change Giver' on cassette. The minute 'Dirty Soul' came on, I was hooked.

Shed Seven will headline the show in Leeds (Image: Supplied)

"I was lucky enough to meet Alan and Rick from the band when I started playing in groups in my late teens and they where great down to earth lads, the special thing with the Sheds is they just seem to get bigger and bigger.

"They're no longer a britpop band but they have stood the test of time and keep growing.

"We've grown a large fan base in Leeds thanks to all the top people spreading our name and sharing our tracks, so when the opportunity to play Millennium Square with York legends Shed Seven was offered to us it took less then a millisecond to say absolutely.

"To top it off, the show sold out in 24 hours, to 6,000 people. My inbox is full of people after tickets, if you're lucky enough to have one, make sure you get down before 6.30pm because that's when we're due to start. It's going to be a special night."

Skylights released their latest tune earlier this year (Image: Neil MacGrain)

Skylights released their latets tune 'Rebellion' earlier this year via the 42's Records label. The song is inspired by front man Rob Scarisbrick's love of punk rock attitude and the Sex Pistols - and the band said the song conveys the thoughts and experiences of many cocksure young men during global and UK events since early 2020.

Rob said: "It’s a good old-fashioned punk rock song with a bit of menace and bite, sticking two fingers up to the powers that be, in the nicest possible way.

"It came out of our experience, the frustration of feeling cut off from the world in the prime of your life back in 2020/21.

"Its not a political statement, but it is about frustration with the Government at that time. A frustration that nearly bubbled over into rebellion.

"It’s not advocating rebellion it’s a reflection of how things felt at that moment in time."

The tune signals the start of a new wave of releases from the band, which will lead to their second album due in 2024.