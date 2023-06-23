Operational issues mean a reduced number of services will be running on some routes throughout the day. These routes include: Liverpool/Manchester – Newcastle Liverpool- Hull Manchester Airport- Saltburn Manchester- Scarborough York- Scarborough Manchester- Huddersfield Huddersfield- Leeds Newcastle- Edinburgh Customers who need to make essential journeys are asked to plan ahead, allow extra time for travel and, where possible, to use alternative transport.

Chris Jackson, Interim Managing Director at TransPennine Express, said: “Unfortunately, operational issues mean we will be running a reduced number of services on Friday 23 June.

“We know this is frustrating news for our customers, and we are sorry for the impact it will have on people’s plans.

“Customers are advised to only travel if absolutely essential on affected routes, and anyone making an essential journey should plan ahead, check very carefully before travelling and allow extra time, as short notice delays and further on-the-day cancellations are possible.”

Anyone making an essential journey with TPE on Friday 23 June is advised to check their train before they travel via the TPE website: tpexpress.co.uk/ or using National Rail Enquiries: nationalrail.co.uk/ .

Customers with tickets for Friday 23 June who chose not to travel can claim a full refund at their point of purchase. Alternatively, customers with tickets for travel on Friday 23 June can use their tickets up to and including Monday 26 June.