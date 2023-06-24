In Moor Lane in Murton telecom work will take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Monday (June 26).

Telecom work will also be carried out in Stirrup Close between 8am on Monday and 5pm on Tuesday (June 27).

Sewer and drainage work will take place in Burton Stone Lane from 8am on Monday until 5pm on Friday (June 30).

New water connections will be put in place in Bad Bargain Lane in Murton between 9.30am on Thursday (June 29) and 3.30pm on Friday.

On the A1237 York Outer Ring Road, restrictions will continue as roadway maintenance work takes place between midnight on Tuesday and 11.59pm on Friday July 21.

Highway maintenance work will be carried out in Middlethorpe Grove from 8am until 6pm on Friday.

The Race For Life event on Sunday July 2 will cause restrictions between 8am and 4.30pm on the day.

In Forestgate, highway maintenance will cause restrictions between 7.30am on Monday July 3 and 4.30pm on Friday August 4.

Carriageway maintenance will be carried out in Sutton Road in Wigginton between 7pm on Wednesday July 5 and 5am on Wednesday July 12.