A MAN has been charged after thieves struck at a property in an East Yorkshire town.
Humberside Police officers said a 35-year-old man has been charged following the theft of campervan from a property in Eastrington on Wednesday (June 21).
Aaron Clarke, aged 35, of Balby, Doncaster has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst over the prescribed limit, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (June 23).
A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with he incident has been released on police bail whilst officers continue with lines of enquiry.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We were alerted at around 1.40pm following reports from a neighbour of two men gaining entry to a campervan before fleeing the area.
"Following a prompt response from officers, the campervan was tracked down and stopped near the A614, Selby Road."
