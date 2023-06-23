Humberside Police officers said a 35-year-old man has been charged following the theft of campervan from a property in Eastrington on Wednesday (June 21).

Aaron Clarke, aged 35, of Balby, Doncaster has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst over the prescribed limit, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (June 23).

A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with he incident has been released on police bail whilst officers continue with lines of enquiry.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We were alerted at around 1.40pm following reports from a neighbour of two men gaining entry to a campervan before fleeing the area.

"Following a prompt response from officers, the campervan was tracked down and stopped near the A614, Selby Road."