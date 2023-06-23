North Yorkshire Police is urgently searching for Cyril who has been reported missing by his family in Harrogate.

Cyril left his home at Chestnut Grove in Harrogate at 4am on Wednesday (June 21) on a black and blue Giant mountain bike.

The force has not released Cyril's surname, but say that he is 12-years-old, and is described as black, of a slim build, about 5 feet 7 tall with short black hair that is shaved on the sides.

CCTV images captured in the Knaresborough area on Wednesday, clearly show Cyril wearing black clothing, a grey puffer style jacket and black Nike trainers which are too big for him. He also appears to be wearing a distinctive rosary style necklace.

His family describe this disappearance as being out of character and we are concerned for his welfare.

If you believe you have recently seen Cyril, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you believe you may know where they are now.

If you can, please quote reference NYP21062023-0093 when doing so.

A police spokesman said: "Cyril – if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, this can be your family or it can be us, either way, we just want to bring you home safely."