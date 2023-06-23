North Yorkshire Police say Katie, 15, was last seen at 7.30pm on Thursday (June 22) around Marygate in the city. She is described as having a thin build with long, shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black gym-style leggings, a black cropped top, white Nike trainers with a black Nike tick, a grey Adidas zipped jacket and carrying a bright orange River Island cross-body bag.

It is believed she may have travelled away from York, and is likely to be in the Doncaster area.

If you see her, or know where she is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting - quote reference 122300115240 when passing information.