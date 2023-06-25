The class rooom and playground is where we made lifelong friendships and cultivated dreams for the future.

Today, we take a look back in photos at Fulford School in York, with photos dating back a quarter of a century.

Can you spot yourself - or a friend?

What are your memories of school in York?

What do you miss? And what don't you miss!

From school shows, fundraisers, special events and much more, it's fun to look back and see how things have changes (and not just the hair and uniform!).

If you have any photos from your school days you would like to share, why not post them in our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories? You will find us at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/