Zac Lawrence is the frontman of DEADLETTER, currently based in London.

He describes the band’s sound as “danceable, base driven music with an artistic edge to it”.

The 24-year-old was born in Scarborough and moved to Malton when he was four.

He lived in the town until he was 18, attending Malton School.

Growing up Zac said he took most of his musical influence from his mum.

Zac on stage with DEADLETTER (Image: Elliot Hetherton)

He was raised on a healthy diet of Prince, the Stranglers and David Bowie.

When he was around 13, Zac picked up a guitar and found his calling.

Joined by his friends George, from Driffield, and Alfie, from Robin Hood’s Bay, the group started playing covers and busking, before having a go at creating their own sound.

They decided to move south to take music seriously and started renting a house in South London.

“It was quite overwhelming at first,” he said.

DEADLETTER is now a six piece (Image: Elliot Hetherton)

Zac said the group had very little money initially but their passion for music drove them.

“We found a way,” he said. “We have always found a way to make it work, it’s come through graft.”

In 2020 the band changed names to DEADLETTER and continued to alter the line up settling for a six piece.

Zac writes the band’s lyrics and they work together for the music.

DEADLETTER (Image: Elliot Hetherton)

On his inspiration for writing, the frontman said: “I look around at what’s going on - I draw on what’s going on around me in my writing.”

He explained how the lyrics don’t always try to be political, but his method means it’s often unavoidable.

DEADLETTER’s debut EP, Heat, was released in September 2022 and the band has continued to tour since.

The band now live in London (Image: Elliot Hetherton)

They supported rock band Placebo on a Europe tour and are well received overseas, including the Netherlands.

The band are now gearing up to record their first album.

DEADLETTER are to make their Glastonbury debut on Friday (Image: Elliot Hetherton)

“I think with an album you’re given more space to let people know who you are,” said Zac.

Today DEADLETTER will make their Glastonbury debut with a performance on the Left Field Stage at 5pm.

“We’re all really thrilled to be going,” said Zac.

“This feels like a big bucket list thing.”

He encouraged people from small towns to not be afraid of taking a leap and seeing what is out there.

“I think that when you grow up in a small town it can be very easy to feel as though there are few prospects in leaving,” he said.

“Don’t feel put off to go into a new area.”