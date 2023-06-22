Six fire crews are on the scene at a large barn fire in North Yorkshire.
Firefighters have been battling the blaze since 7.14am at a barn in Cold Kirby, near Helmsley.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire measures approximately 40 by 20 metres and the barn contains cattle, machinery, agricultural chemicals and straw.
They say the firefighters removed the contents of the barn to fight the fire.
The crews from Helmsley, Thirsk, Malton, Northallerton, Huntington and Kirkbymoorside are using hose reel jets, a water bowser and a dam to tackle the fire.
