Staff members from a York hotel with be walking Hadrian's Wall to raise money for a York hospice.
Hilton York, in 1 Tower Street, which is a long-standing supporter of St Leonard’s Hospice, have put together a team to do the 84-mile hike, in Brampton, with the aim of raising £3,000 for the hospice.
The walk will take place over four days, starting in Bowness-on-Solway on Thursday, June 29, and finishing in Wallsend, close to Newcastle, on Sunday, July 2.
Read Next:
- National Trust house near York to reopen after two years and £2.3m refurb
- York jewellers closes after 77 years - but will reopen with new owners
Jill Nichols, Director of Sales at Hilton York, said: "St Leonard’s has supported many of our families in the past and we are really pleased to have partnered with them to support their important care.
"Our team have been training hard for the walk and they’re really looking forward to it.”
James Wainwright, Head of Fundraising at the hospice, said: "We are really grateful to Hilton York for their continuing support.
"We rely on the generosity of local people to help fund the work that’s so vital for our community. There are lots of ways businesses can show their support too, including becoming a charity partner, a sponsor or joining our Business Club.”
To find out more about supporting the Hospice’s work, visit www.stleonardshospice.org.uk or contact 01904 777 777.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here