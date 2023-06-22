Hilton York, in 1 Tower Street, which is a long-standing supporter of St Leonard’s Hospice, have put together a team to do the 84-mile hike, in Brampton, with the aim of raising £3,000 for the hospice.

The walk will take place over four days, starting in Bowness-on-Solway on Thursday, June 29, and finishing in Wallsend, close to Newcastle, on Sunday, July 2.

Team from Hilton York who will be doing the Hadrian's Wall fundraising event - from left to right, Andrew, Ted, Marta, Indra and Margaret (Image: Hilton York)

Jill Nichols, Director of Sales at Hilton York, said: "St Leonard’s has supported many of our families in the past and we are really pleased to have partnered with them to support their important care.

"Our team have been training hard for the walk and they’re really looking forward to it.”

James Wainwright, Head of Fundraising at the hospice, said: "We are really grateful to Hilton York for their continuing support.

"We rely on the generosity of local people to help fund the work that’s so vital for our community. There are lots of ways businesses can show their support too, including becoming a charity partner, a sponsor or joining our Business Club.”

To find out more about supporting the Hospice’s work, visit www.stleonardshospice.org.uk or contact 01904 777 777.