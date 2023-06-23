Velma will be welcoming customers to a summer open evening at The Luxe Company, the new mini luxury department store in Coney Street.

The store, which opened late last year, sells a mix of homewares as well as sleepwear and gifts. It opened a designer swimwear shop for summer and has installed a pavement cafe at the front of the store too.

It is also planning to open a champagne bar.

Velma Celli will kick off the fun on Thursday at The Luxe Company's open evening

Owner Lisa Marshall, who also owns its sister store in Harrogate and operates an online shop, said: "We are holding an open evening to showcase our York store and the extraordinary products we have to offer.

"We will have a champagne reception and models will be showing off our swimwear, lingerie and nightwear ranges.

"We will also have local artists displaying their original works plus other surprises throughout the evening."

The store is located at 40 Coney Street and the event will run from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday, June 29.

If you would like to attend, please email Lisa at: lisa@theluxecompany.co.uk.

Lisa added: "We have established artists and sculptors with a mixture of styles from Yorkshire showing their work, including young up-and-coming artists showing for the first time.

"Our concept is to not only showcase our own individual style but allow artists to show their own collections."

There will be a champagne reception

Since opening last autumn, Lisa and store co-owner, husband Brian, have sought to expand the business, which runs over four floors in the heart of Coney Street. It was once part of the Wallis store.

Not only have they opened a ground-floor cafe serving drinks and cakes, but launched a garden room selling outdoor furniture, fire pits and fake plants.

A one-stop holiday salon is now open on the second floor, stocking swimwear and accessories. Available are swimsuits, bikinis, hats, jewellery, sarongs, and cover-ups - as well as a selection of bags. Swimwear brands stocked include Lise Charmel, Aubade, Livia Monte-Carlo and Ralph Lauren.

Owner Lisa Marshall in the swimwear salon

The couple have big ideas for the store - and want feedback from York shoppers.

Lisa said: "We are keen for local people to come and see the building and discuss our plans for the future business."

In the new cafe, there is a range of coffees and teas with a choice of milks including soya, coconut and almond available. Hot chocolate with or without whipped cream and marshmallows, and a selection of tray bakes, cookies, pastries and muffins are also on offer. All are available to take away too.