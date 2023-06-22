Humberside Police say a café in Southcliffe Road in Bridlington was burgled on Friday, May 12 at about 4.15am.

A police spokesman said: "It is reported that entry was gained after a window had been smashed.

"Whilst inside a jar of staff tips are believed to have been taken.

"Despite extensive enquiries we have not been able to identify this man who we want to speak to in connection with the incident.

"If this is you, or you can identify him please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting investigation reference 23*67641."