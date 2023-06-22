This will take place across 14 train operators in England with strike action announced for multiple days.

RMT says that despite calls for the Government and train operators to get around the negotiating table, no such action has been taken.

These July strikes form part of a long-running rail dispute between workers and train companies over pay, working conditions and staffing.

🚨 BREAKING@RMTunion members to strike for 3 days in July.

20,000 railway workers will walk out in July as part of the national rail dispute after train operators failed to make a new pay offer.#RailStrikes — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2023

RMT boss Mick Lynch says the "government continues to shackle the companies" amid dispute

In a statement on the Union's website, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This latest phase of action will show the country just how important railway staff are to the running of the rail industry.

"My team of negotiators and I are available 24/7 for talks with the train operating companies and government ministers.

"Yet quite incredibly neither party has made any attempt whatsoever to arrange any meetings or put forward a decent offer that can help us reach a negotiated solution.

"The government continues to shackle the companies and will not allow them to put forward a package that can settle this dispute.

"Our members have now voted 3 times to take strike action over the last 12 months - the most of recent of which coincided with having the full details of the substandard offer from the rail operators.

"They voted by 9-1 to renew their strike mandate and RMT will continue its industrial campaign until we reach a negotiated settlement on pay, working conditions and job security."

When are the RMT rail strikes taking place in July?





20,000 railway workers are expected to walk out throughout the month of July.

The announced dates are July 20, 22 and 29 with significant disruption to trains expected in England, Wales and beyond.