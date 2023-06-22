And a new restaurant development in the minster precinct has also earned acclaim.

York Minster has won Best Plan for its pioneering Neighbourhood Plan in this year’s Royal Town Planning Institute (RPTI) Yorkshire Awards for Planning Excellence.

The plan, adopted last year, promises a unique approach to planning policy which seeks to secure the cultural, financial and environmental sustainability of the Minster for generations to come.

It is the first time a cathedral or heritage estate has used a Neighbourhood Plan to guide its development- something that is underway as the minster starts work on its biggest period of works since the Victorian era, with its Centre of Excellence scheme.

In addition, York Minster’s planning partner, Savills, was highly commended for its work on the York Minster Refectory project. Savills helped secure planning permission and listed building consent for the conversion of the former Minster school and creation of the new Minster Gardens in late 2021.

Formally opened by Their Majesties King Chalrles and Queen Camilla in April, the brasserie-style restaurant is leased and operated by a team led by Michelin-starred chef, Andrew Pern.

The Awards for Planning Excellence are widely regarded as the UK’s leading planning awards.

The minster says such recognition highlights its commitment to plan making excellence, and its dedication to making a positive impact on the local economy, community and environment.

Alex McCallion, Director of Works and Precinct at York Minster said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Best Plan in this year’s RTPI awards.

“The York Minster Neighbourhood Plan is a truly community led plan that has been born out of over four years of collaboration with a number of key stakeholders and the local community, so to have been recognised by such a prestigious institution for this pioneering approach is a real honour.

Alex added: “A huge congratulations and thanks also need to be extended to Savills, whose hard work has been instrumental in supporting us in the delivery of the York Minster Refectory, as well as in introducing much-needed accessible public realm through the creation of Minster Gardens.”

Adam Key, Planning Director at Savills, said: “We are delighted to have worked on a building of this historical significance and to have inputted into a neighbourhood plan which is the first of its kind in the country – the RTPI award is a testament to that.

“It has also been a pleasure to help York Minster obtain planning permission and listed building consent for the York Minster Refectory project and creation of new public space.”

To find out more about the York Minster Neighbourhood Plan, please visit: https://yorkminster.org/about-us/master-planning/.