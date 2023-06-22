THE earlier crash on a major road near York this afternoon has cleared.
There were reports of a crash on the A1079 with the eastbound carriageway blocked, and queueing traffic due to a crash from the Wilberfoss turn off to the Bolton turn off.
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area if at all possible until the road reopened.
Traffic is now easing and the crash has cleared.
