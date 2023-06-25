Maybe one scoop of bubble-gum in a tub is your go to or a classic vanilla flavour in a waffle cone is the only thing you’re after.

To help you find a place near you offering some of the best ice cream in the area, we have chosen a selection of places you can visit according to their Google reviews – each rating has a minimum of 4.0 stars.

Some of the best places for ice cream in North Yorkshire

Vanilli's Artisan Ice Cream

Location: 125 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NU

Rating: 4.9/5

A local resident said: “Gorgeous ice cream on our door step - we are so lucky! Creative flavours and proper Belgium chocolate ice cream (one of my favourites).

“A stop here is a must if you are visiting Harrogate. Thank you Alex!”

Read more on Google.

Wensleydale Ice Cream Parlour and Coffee Shop

Location: Barn, Hardbanks, Thornton Rust, Leyburn, DL8 3AS

Rating: 4.9/5

This happy customer said: “What a lovely surprise! Delicious Wensleydale ice cream, so many alternate ice cream dishes. And a lovely indoor cafe if there is inclement weather. Dog friendly. Also a cafe, and the best coffee. The staff were very helpful and friendly! We'll be back.”

Read more on Google.

Balderson’s Ice Cream Parlour

Location: Chestnut Ave, Thornton Dale, Pickering, YO18 7RR

Rating: 4.7/5

This person said it’s in their “top 5”, commenting: “Has to be in the top 5 best ice cream I have tasted. Well worth stopping to buy in Thornton le Dale which was an absolutely delightful village. Found on the off chance while on a day out.”

Read more on Google.

Brymor Ice Cream

Location: High Jervaulx Farm, Jervaulx, Masham, HG4 4PG

Rating: 4.7/5

A couple who recently visited said: “Popped in for an ice cream and to pick up a couple of tubs for the freezer.

“Cracking flavour can defo recommend the Rum & Raisin. The Mrs had Cherry and double choc she said that was good too.”

Read more on Google.

Peaches 'n' Cream

Location: Peasholm Gap, Scarborough, YO12 7TN

Rating: 4.5/5

A first-time reviewer posted: “One of the best ice creams I've ever had in the UK bar none. It’s cheap but the ice cream balls are huge. Definitely great value! This is the first time I've given a review on Google Maps cus I really love this shop!”

Read more on Google.

Fat Boys Ice Cream Parlor

Location: 11 Coach St, Skipton, BD23 1LH

Rating: 4.4/5

Someone who wanted to return said: “We visited here 2 weeks ago we bought a smarties ice cream with a sugar cone and a strawberry ice cream with a sugar cone both were delicious!! Staff extremely friendly we will definitely return on our next visit to Skipton.”

Read more on Google.

What's your favourite flavour of ice cream and how many scoops do you go for? (Image: Canva)

G&T's Ice Cream

Location: Home Farm, Ripon, HG4 3EP

Rating: 4.7/5

Read more on Google.

One review says: “Highly recommended! Homemade ice cream, cakes, hot food and drinks.

“Everything delicious and fresh. Loads of seating, both inside and outside, plus ample parking.

“Welcoming to cyclists and motorbikers. I'd eaten most of the ice cream before taking the photo because it was so yummy!

“Vegan sorbet also available and you can take your favourite ice cream away in a tub. Very friendly and efficient service, hope to be back again soon.”