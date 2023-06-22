The growing North East-based chain is set to open at the former Piccolino restaurant on Bridge Street, next to the River Ouse, which closed in September 2021 after 13 years.

The new venue will have 150 covers and promises to bring 50 jobs to the city when it opens, which is likely to be after the summer.

Director Rodrigo Grassi said: “We have been working with the landlord for a number of months and are pleased to announce we have now signed a lease and are in the design process finalising our internal plans.”

The site of the new restaurant in Bridge Street (Image: Pic supplied)

Bringing the ‘best of Brazil’ to York has been on the company’s horizon for some time, he says, but it took a while to find the right venue.

Rodrigo said: “Now we have the venue secured we will finalise the design and the team will be working tirelessly on site to give the place a real touch of Brazil.”

The brand is well known for its non-stop Churrasco service of meats and gourmet salad bar with an extensive variety of healthy salad combinations, an amazing selection of imported cheeses, cured meats and real Brazilian dishes like Feijoada.

Serving a wide variety of meats, including Brazilian Picanha, prime fillet, sirloin and rump alongside chicken thighs, chicken wings, melt-in-the-mouth caramelised pork and the ‘show stopping 24 hour slow cooked ribs’.

Fish and vegetarian dishes are also available, which the company describes as “a real game changer in a steakhouse these days” as it makes them accessible to all tastes.

The restaurant promises to bring the 'best of Brazil' (Image: Pic supplied)

After launching in Chester just a week ago, Rodrigo was very happy with the numbers through the door, including a better-than-expected 700 diners on the opening weekend.

RIO Brazilian Steakhouse says it has gone to number one restaurant in every location it has opened on TripAdvisor in the first four weeks of opening, with both Jesmond and Middlesbrough receiving TripAvisor Travellers Choice Awards.

Speaking of the Chester opening, Rodrigo said: “Our TripAdvisor page has an amazing 16 FIVE STAR reviews already just in our first week!”

RIO Brazilian Steakhouse is an award-winning restaurant brand where Gaucho chefs continuously serve Churrasco style cooked meats sliced directly to the diner’s table.

Diners can try as many meats as they like with a colour coded traffic light card on your table - green for go, red for no.

RIO Brazilian Steakhouse has restaurants in Jesmond Newcastle, Newcastle Quayside, Durham, Middlesbrough, Warrington and Chester.

RIO is a set price restaurant with an unlimited gourmet salad bar and meat selection.

Go to www.rio-steakhouse.co.uk for more details.