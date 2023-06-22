25-year-old William Waind, from Marton Manor Farm on the East Yorkshire coast has made it to the finals of the National Egg and Poultry Awards this year.

He is a contender in the highly-coveted ‘Young Producer of the Year’ category – having been recognised for his outstanding work producing free-range eggs for the UK’s No.1 egg brand the happy egg co.

The results will be announced in London at a gala event in July.

“It’s brilliant to make the finals.” William said.

“Truth is, I’m just trying to do the best job I can. It’s as simple as that. So long as our hens are well looked after, our free-range eggs are great quality and people enjoy eating them, then I’m very happy.”

William first began producing free-range eggs at just 20 years old, taking on responsibilities from his father. Ever since, he’s successfully managed Marton Manor Farm, just outside the seaside town of Bridlington on the Yorkshire coastline. The farm itself has a mix of free-range egg and arable production – including 800 acres of cereals, potatoes and oil seed rape. Under William’s control, the farm’s landscape has been completely rejuvenated – with improvements to the ranges, hundreds of trees planted and dramatic improvements to the three hen sheds dotted across the fields.

“We’re so proud of William and impressed by his determination and wonderful spirit”, said Avril Ritchie, National Performance Manager at Noble Foods.

“William epitomises what it means to be a Noble Foods producer. He’s kind, resilient and above all else – puts the welfare of his birds first. He’s already a winner in our eyes of course! And we wish William all the best in the National Egg Awards,” said Avril.

The past year hasn’t been without its challenges though. William’s was one of several unlucky farms to be struck by Avian Influenza in September 2022.

Since then, the emphasis has been on preparing for the farm’s new flocks, due to arrive in November this year. William has also put enormous effort into growing cereals, potatoes and oil seed rape – all valuable commodities for local trade. In addition, William is particularly proud of the farm’s dedicated farm shop - popular with locals and families - with its own café and pick-your-own strawberries.

More recently, due to the increasing energy prices, William decided to decrease Marton Manor’s environmental footprint by installing a series of new solar panels. The systems means that William can now run his production in a completely self-sufficient way, even returning 30% of power back to the grid.