At a City of York Council executive meeting on June 15, a furious resident spoke out about the bollards recently installed in Front Street in Acomb, York.

Zeina Chapman, who is part of the What a Load of Bollards Campaign Group, told councillors she wants the bollards ripped out, preferring benches, tables and planters to take up the leftover space.

“I want to know why money that was allocated to much-needed regeneration was used by the council for an unnecessary highway scheme creating a spiritless strip…that could have otherwise been a hub for a thriving community,” she said.

Ms Chapman added: “We could not find one person that supports this abomination.”

She also claimed that businesses were reporting “much lower footfall,” adding: “People simply don’t want to come to Acomb anymore.”

Council leader Cllr Claire Douglas said the council was looking at the Acomb Front Street situation as a "matter of urgency", adding it hoped to be able to "make changes in conjunction with the community over the coming months".

The bollards in Front Street

The bollards were part of a regeneration scheme introduced by the previous Lib Dem/Green council administration, before Labour took control after the council elections in May.

After the meeting, executive member for finance, Labour's Cllr Katie Lomas, told The Press: “There are a number of problems with the way money has been wasted creating a steel wall along a section of Acomb Front Street.

"This has upset and alienated traders so we are going to review the old Liberal Democrat scheme, and make changes to it."

Cllr Lomas said the bollards had made life unnecessarily difficult for disabled people, adding they had "created an ugly, deeply unpopular and unwelcoming streetscape".

She said traders and residents would be consulted to ensure future changes have their support, adding: "These changes won’t be rushed into to give sufficient time to get them right.”

However, speaking to people in Front Street painted a very different picture.

Giuseppe Rago, 54, working at Town Coffee House, said footfall hasn’t altered since the installation of the bollards.

Giuseppe Rago

“I know a lot of people complain because of the aesthetic but it doesn’t affect me,” he said.

John Armstrong, 72, a resident, said: “I agree with them.

“Anyone could drive off the road onto the path and kill someone."

John Armstrong

Cath Speed, 64, added: “I’ve got no issue at all with them. It’s health and safety, isn’t it?”

Lib Dem Cllr Ashley Mason told The Press that the regeneration scheme was part way through, and the plans for the initial phase were shared with ward councillors at the time of the drop in for businesses and residents on January 17.

He said that consultation on the phase two was overdue, and it would cover many of the features that residents and businesses have been talking about for "enhancements to the pedestrianised areas".

"It’s unsurprising the positive reaction you have heard from residents," he added. "The Lib Dem administration listened to people throughout the process. Labour in opposition talked of lack of ambition and a failure to invest in the area. We took action and committed significant funding as soon as it was available.”