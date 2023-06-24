Scarborough and Whitby have been crowned the top spots for cod, so they are the place to be if you’re looking for some fresh seafood delights.

Food subscription service HelloFresh revealed the locations for the freshest and most tasty seafood dishes by looking at where commonly-eaten fish are sighted and caught within the UK.

UK destinations where you will find the tastiest fish

Other locations for different kinds of fish were:

Salmon - Hexham, Alnwick (Northumberland)

Tuna - Penzance, Looe (Cornwall)

Halibut - Aberdeen, Peterhead (Aberdeenshire)

Cod - Scarborough, Whitby (North Yorkshire)

Crab - Amble, Weymouth, Lyme Regis (Northumberland and Dorset)

Sea bass - Plymouth, Torquay, Salcombe (Devon)

Haddock - Lowestoft, Felixstowe (Suffolk)

Hake - Eastbourne, Portsmouth (East Sussex and Hampshire)

Prawns - Aberystwyth, Tenby (Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire)

Mackerel – Brixham (Devon)

Lobster - St. Ives, Eyemouth (Cambridgeshire and Berwickshire)

HelloFresh’s senior recipe development manager, Mimi Morley, commented: “My role in the food industry has meant that I’ve been lucky enough to sample different cuisines and ingredients from all over the world.

“However, what I love most of all is finding something delicious that’s available right on our doorstep.

“By embracing the diverse seafood offerings of the UK, we not only create exceptional seafood recipes but also cut down on our food’s carbon footprint and celebrate the rich maritime heritage that the UK possesses.

“Consider every bite an adventure, connecting us to the bountiful seas and the vibrant communities that sustain them.

“So, whether you’re sampling a pescetarian diet or simply have a love of great seafood, the UK is an amazing place to be!

“Plus, with temperatures set to soar over the next few weeks, the delicious seafood on offer is just one more reason to holiday in the UK.”