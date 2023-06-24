The Winter Woodland will return to Sewerby Hall and Gardens this Christmas from December 8 - 22.

A new display of lights, sounds and special effects will bring the grounds to life for a top evening out over the festive season.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “Step into the Winter Woodland, where cheerful festive characters await to lend a hand.

"Together, with a touch of fairy magic, let's save Christmas in a truly unforgettable experience for all the family."

After sell-out events in 2021 and 2022, this year’s Sewerby Winter Woodland will include a new route and a new theme – a chance to embark on a 'Magical Christmas Rescue' along with a host of cheerful festive characters.

A new exhibition will add to the magic of Christmas – ‘The Nutcracker’, set on Christmas Eve many years ago, where toys come to life and take the children on an unforgettable adventure. It also explores the Nutcracker's place in popular culture since the story's publication in 1816. To compliment the exhibition, there will also be the Nutcracker trail and festive activities around the house.

Food and drinks will be available from the Clock Tower Café, Stables Pizza Company and Love Hog Roast. The courtyard marquee will house a licenced bar, from Louisiana Bars. As a new addition for 2023, there will also be a chance for visitors to browse craft stalls from local vendors. Refreshments will be available to purchase along the route as well as enjoying toasted marshmallows at an additional charge.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Once again, Sewerby Winter Woodland promises to be a great night out in the run-up to Christmas, with wonderful experiences for all ages to enjoy. It’s bound to be popular again, so I would urge people to book early."

Relaxed performances will be held on Sunday December 10 at 4.30pm and 5pm, with the full experience recommencing from 5.30pm. Relaxed performances will feature reduced volume, no haze or smoke machines and the characters in the woodland will be aware of sensory needs.

Tickets for all performances will cost £16 for adults, £12 for children and £50 for families. Under threes can enter free of charge as a ticket is not required. Tickets will go on sale on Monday (June 26) for annual pass holders and Bridlington Spa members and on Tuesday (June 27) for all other customers.

Tickets must be bought online in advance as they will not be available on the door.

Further details can be found on the Sewerby Hall and Gardens website.