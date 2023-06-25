Anita Barrett and Jo Masters are organising the charity poker tournament at The Knavesmire Pub to raise money for the York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

Anita and Jo’s mum is currently undergoing cancer treatment at York Hospital and the sisters want to show their support to other families going through this.

Stuart and Lyndsey Weston, landlord and landlady of The Knavesmire Pub in Albemarle Road, are joining in the fundraising efforts in aid of the charity. All funds raised will go to the oncology department at the Magnolia Centre in York Hospital.

The charity poker tournament will take place on July 1, starting at 4pm, with registration opening at 3.30pm.

With a buy-in fee of £30, participants will have the opportunity to showcase their poker skills while making a difference. A generous portion of £10 from each buy-in will go straight to the charity, with £20 going to the winners, ensuring an exciting competition for all participants.

Attendees will also have the chance to win raffle prizes generously donated by various local businesses. The prizes include hotel night stays, tickets to York races, cinema vouchers, restaurant vouchers and more.

For more information about the tournament, contact Anita by emailing neatbarrett@aol.co.uk