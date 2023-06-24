Some people stand (known as SUP), some people sit and some even bring their dogs along for the ride.

Whether you’re thinking of taking to the water in North Yorkshire any time soon and don’t know where to start, or you’re a pro who wants to try out new equipment, here are some places you can paddleboard in the area.

We have chosen some of the top places that have been recommended according to their Google reviews.

Where can you go paddleboarding in North Yorkshire?





Dexters Surf Shop

Location: Scarborough

Rating: 4.7/5

This family enjoyed their time in the water, saying: “We did a family stand up paddle lesson and it was amazing.

“When we entered the shop we were greeted by the friendly helpful staff and met our instructor Steve, he was really fun, he was great with the children with his patience and keeping them interested while giving us all useful tips on how stay stood up on the board.

“The kids didn’t want it to end. We will be talking about this for along time.”

Read more reviews about Dexters Surf Shop on Google.

SUP Active Yorkshire

Location: Richmond

Rating: 4.9/5

A happy visitor said: “Had a banging afternoon out Paddleboarding with Danny! He is awesome, very kind and accommodating. Super knowledgeable on the boards especially for teaching beginners.

“Took us around the lake, very relaxing, teaching us all the moves and even some tricks.

“Arranged snacks and brews for a little break and then let us have a go playing with the big tandem board and other equipment. Definitely would recommend and thank you again for a sick session!”

Read more reviews about SUP Active Yorkshire on Google.

Barefoot Kayak

Location: Saltburn-by-the-Sea

Rating: 4.7/5

Someone who seemed to be a natural at the water sport, said: “I had never tried SUP before so the Introduction sounded a great place to start and Runswick Bay is quite spectacular. Communication leading up to the day was great and the form to complete is quick and easy.

“Instructor Ben was great and talked through everything really well and is very knowledgeable. Was happy to answer all our questions. Even though it was raining it didn't matter and in the end we got some sun and an awesome rainbow. I loved every minute of it.

“Would definitely recommend Barefoot Kayak and I look forward to another session with them soon.. maybe I'll try on the river next time.. Thanks very much.

“Ps. Sorry I never fell in! Lol.”

Read more reviews about Barefoot Kayak on Google.

Fluid Concept Surf School and Shop

Location: Scarborough

Rating: 5/5

This person commented: “Surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking... Steve is a great guy who is very helpful, and really knows his stuff! I have had surfing and paddleboard lessons with him now and feel like a pro because of his expert tutelage.

“His enthusiasm, knowledge and expertise really shine through when you have a lesson with him. I am more than happy to give Fluid Concept five stars. I would give many more if I could.”

Read more reviews about Fluid Concept Surf School and Shop on Google.

Scarborough has a few places to try for paddleboarding according to Google reviews (Image: Getty)

Alfresco Adventures Ltd

Read more reviews on Google.

Location: Richmond

Rating: 4.9/5

One visitor “highly recommended this place, posting: “We had a morning of SUP at Semer Water with Sam as part of our retreat With Emma's Dale Retreats.

“Sam was easy going and made the lesson loads of fun while teaching us a few new things and pitched it perfectly for all the levels of experience there. Highly recommend!!"