William Waind, from Marton Manor Farm, is a contender in the ‘Young Producer of the Year’ category – having been recognised for his outstanding work producing free-range eggs for the happy egg co.

William, 25, said: "It’s brilliant to make the finals.

"Truth is, I’m just trying to do the best job I can. It’s as simple as that. So long as our hens are well looked after, our free-range eggs are great quality and people enjoy eating them, then I’m very happy”.

William first began producing free-range eggs at just 20 years old, taking on responsibilities from his father. Ever since, he’s successfully managed Marton Manor Farm, just outside the seaside town of Bridlington on the Yorkshire coastline.

The results of the awards will be announced in London at a gala event in July.