Frank and Dianne Wood closed the doors of R.A. Braithwaite Jeweller, in Goodramgate, for the last time on Saturday, June 17.

Diane's parents, Joyce and Reginald Arthur Braithwaite, opened the shop in 1946, with Diane and Frank taking over in 1995.

Now, as the couple are set for semi-retirement, they say the business is not appealing to the next generation of their family, so their current online jewellery business will be their focus for the foreseeable future.

But the shop has caught the eye of the owner of another long-established York jewellers, Fosters, in High Petergate, who is now taking over and will reopen the shop on Monday, July 17.

Caroline Foster took over the Fosters business from her late father, Tim Foster, back in 1981.

So while the name above the Goodramgate premises will change, the sale of jewellery will continue.

Dianne and Frank said they "look to their futures with excitement and with good wishes to their loyal clients of many years".

Fosters will continue business as usual while the rebranding of R.A.Braithwaite gets underway.

Selling agent, Andrew Hedley of Blacks Property Consultants in York, said he was "delighted with the deal which, importantly for the city, sees Goodramgate’s continued appeal to privately owned, traditional high street businesses, strengthening particularly in the past 12 months".