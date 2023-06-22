45-year-old Masum Miah, from Shipley, died at the scene of a crash that happened at about 1.20am on Sunday (June 18) on the A61 Harrogate Road at Dunkeswick near Harrogate. It involved a grey BMW 3 Series and a black Peugeot Partner taxi.

Mr Miah was driving the Peugeot at the time of the crash.

His wife Ambia said: "With a heavy, broken heart I will have to say Allah Hafiz (goodbye) to you. I can't ever accept the hard reality of losing you in this tragic, sudden crash.

"I can't promise you I'll be okay, but I promise I will bring our kids up the way we planned together. You'll always be missed because of the way you were humble, funny, loving, caring, and most of all a wonderful husband and father.

"'For sure it is God who created us and to him we shall return.' You have gone, but will NEVER be forgotten. May you rest in peace and our next meeting will be in Jannah. In Sha Allah."

North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have any dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact 101, select option 2 and ask for Steve Hawkins.

Alternatively, you can email DC 55 Steve Hawkins on Steve.Hawkins@northyorkshire.police.uk Please quote reference number 12230111568 when passing information.