The move follows the company, which has halted production at its sites, with staff being sent home, busily seeking buyers for the five-year-old firm.

A statement said: “This is a protective measure in the best interests of all parties based on the financial position of the company.

“ilke Homes continues to progress conversations with investors regarding securing the company’s future and further updates will follow as we have them.”

Major housebuilders including Barratt, Bellway and Taylor Wimpey have been approached, as it seeks bids of over £1 for the company.

'Hundreds' at home as Ilke Homes of Knaresborough is up for sale

Potential buyers have two weeks to make any offers and then the future of ilke will be determined.

Ilke Homes has a client base including major institutional investors, housing associations, housebuilders and local councils.

The company reports a pipeline of 4200 homes in its billion pound order book.

But ilke says much are ‘affordable’ so a new investor is needed for them to be delivered.

Recently, the Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery issued a similar Notice of Intention, before it was eventually saved by Breal Capital who bought the company for £5m.