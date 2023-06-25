These two 'super sweet girls' were admitted to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane by an inspector after their previous owner died.

A member of staff said the loss of their owner and their home had left the pair, who are both about 10 years old, 'understandably quite upset'.

"They are feeling quite overwhelmed with all the change," the staff member said.

"But they are super sweet girls who really will make fantastic pets."

The two cats are quite different in personality, staff at the animal home say.

"Bunty is very confident and friendly and will come running for a fuss as soon as she hears you coming," the staff member said.

"Betty is a little more shy and reserved and prefers to hide away at the moment.

"She does enjoy a fuss as she is coming out of her shell nicely."

Bunty is hyperthyroid so is on daily medication for this.

"She will need this for the rest of her life," the animal home staff member said.

"She is such a great cat and takes her tablets with no bother in some paté."

Staff say Betty and Bunty - who are both domestic shorthairs - deserve to be in a loving home after all they have been through.

They will need an adult only home where they will be kept inside all the time as house cats.

To find out more about Betty and Bunty, or to see what other animals like them are available for adoption from the York animal home, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter.

It relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.