North Yorkshire Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Joshua Richardson, 21, after he failed to appear at court in relation to assault and driving offences.

Extensive police enquiries are being carried out, including checks of linked addresses and vehicles, but he has not yet been located.

A police spokesman said: "He may be in rural areas around Scarborough or Bridlington.

"If you see Richardson, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police with your information. Dial 999 if you have an immediate sighting of him.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230065509 in relation to this appeal."