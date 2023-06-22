10 organisations, including Ryedale Special Families, Kirkham Henry Performing Arts and three Ryedale secondary school, will miss out on vital funding to support a range of projects that would benefit thousands of people across the district.

North Yorkshire’s executive unanimously agreed to reject every community scheme as the county is facing a critical shortage in funding from Government for building schemes, particularly in education, saying that it was being forced to make “difficult decisions”.

A meeting of the executive at County Hall in Northallerton on Tuesday heard the authority had just £6m this year to pay for repairs and improvements at 194 schools across the county, while the county’s total schools’ maintenance backlog was £100m.

The dispute over which authority has the right to decide how millions of pounds of property developers’ contributions are spent has been escalating over the last year since North Yorkshire indicated to Ryedale that continuing to offer grants to a host of community schemes was “unwise”.

James Cundall, Chair of Trustees at Ryedale Special Families, who risk the loss of £200,000 in match funding, said:

“It would appear that NYC neither understand or care about disabled children or young adults in Ryedale . The recent decision not to support our new building project with a grant that had been legally awarded by the former Ryedale council will have a radical negative effect on our charity. It is a disgusting decision and the councillors, in particular Ryedale division members, should hang their heads in shame”

Helen Oldroyd, Chair of Friends of Kirkham Henry, added:

“Kirkham Henry is not just a dance school. It is a community hub used by Ryedale residents of all ages and abilities. It is non-profit and the building is held in trust for the community. The building desperately needs repairs to enable the crucial services it provides to continue.

The negative impact of this decision on everyone but specifically those with neurological conditions and other disabilities as well as the mental health of some of our younger users is huge.

Nobody from North Yorkshire Council has made visits to any of the projects and it does feel as if the Executive are not looking at the wider picture and caring about the individuals who will lose out as a result of this decision.”

Cllr Lindsay Burr, North Yorkshire Councillor for Malton, said:

“Despite our herculean effort at County Hall, representatives from the Ryedale organisations and myself failed to get the Executive councillors on North Yorkshire Council to see sense, and back our Ryedale grants, unanimously voting not to support any of the CIL bids.

Three councillors who all represent divisions in Ryedale, all on the executive, voted not to support the grant allocation. This is so disappointing for all the organisations who had been awarded money by Ryedale district council in a thorough and legal process.”

Cllr Ian Conlan, Mayor of Malton, said:

“I am concerned that this decision undermines trust in the new North Yorkshire Council, by failing to honour the lawful votes of democratically elected Ryedale District councillors.

“It is also deeply dispiriting to the two town councils, three secondary schools and voluntary organisations whose sports facilities and accessibility investments were set to benefit many thousands of children, disabled and elderly, free or at low cost to residents.

“It also leaves unanswered questions about the willingness of North Yorkshire Council to honour their policy commitments to improve the health and well-being of residents here in Ryedale.”

Cllr Di Keal, former Chair Of Ryedale District Councils Policy & Resources Committee said:

“First North Yorkshire councillors said the CIL money was needed for junction works on the A64, then it was for a new school in Norton, which now they say might be built but they don’t know when, and now it’s repairs to Welburn Hall School that is the excuse for depriving Ryedale groups of these legitimately awards funds.

“As the work on Welburn Hall School has been known about for some time we have to question why it hasn’t been carried out from the councils existing schools repair budget.

“No-one is denying that this essential work needs doing, but to use it as an excuse to deny literally thousands of Ryedale residents of the benefits that this grant money would bring across the district is shameful.

“Ryedale DC was the only predecessor council that stood up to to the new council and refused to halt its plans for the last few months that we knew would benefit our residents. Our actions were perfectly legal – we took independent legal advice before proceeding – and all the applicants knew that North Yorkshire Council would have the final say in awarding the money. Perhaps naively we all believed that the new council would do the right thing for the organisations involved, recognise the economic and social value that the projects will deliver for thousands of residents and honour the democratic decision made by Ryedale members – how wrong we were”.