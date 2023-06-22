Ricky Lee Stevenson, 34, of Glastonbury Road, Skelton in Cleveland, was sentenced on Wednesday (June 21) at York Crown Court following a guilty plea on 28 February.

The thefts occurred at bed and breakfast accommodation and holiday chalets at Hinderwell to the north of Whitby during 2020.

Stevenson’s actions left the business on the brink of collapse at a time when it was surviving on Government-backed Covid loans.

In December 2020, the owner started receiving warning letters from utility companies and other providers to the business regarding unpaid bills.

Stevenson initially explained the lack of funds in the account was down to guests failing to turn up due to the Covid restrictions at that time.

However, when the owner confronted Stevenson in January 2021, the defendant broke down and admitted using the money to fund his cocaine addiction and gambling.

The matter was reported to North Yorkshire Police and an extensive investigation was undertaken by Scarborough and Ryedale CID.

Stevenson was arrested at the beginning of February 2021 when he was interviewed and released on bail.

Led by police staff investigator Rob Henderson, with support from the Financial Investigation Unit, the inquiry secured evidence which proved Stevenson had stolen £70,000 from the business.

This was in the form of bank transactions to his personal account, cheques made out to himself, cash withdrawals using the business card, and taking cash payments directly from guests who were told the card machine was out of order.

However, at court, Stevenson’s guilty plea for stealing an amount totalling £40,000 was accepted by the prosecution.

Following the sentencing, Police Staff Investigator Henderson said: “Ricky Stevenson was a close acquaintance of the owner who placed him in a position of trust to manage the holiday business and even let him live rent-free on the site where he worked.

“He breached this trust in a most outrageous and calculated way for his own selfish gain.

“Stevenson’s actions almost brought about the collapse of the business and caused untold upset and stress for the owner at a time when the business was surviving on Covid loans due to the restrictions in place.

“It is pleasing that he has been brought to justice and is now facing up to the consequences of his actions.”