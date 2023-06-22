I share John Heawood’s fears (‘Planning delay delight’, Letters, June 21) about the additional pressure this places on an already under-resourced planning department.

We are all agreed that Coney Street needs action. I agree that the current proposal has some good points but it lacks the sensitivity and ‘light touch’ that a historic city needs, and the last thing that York needs is yet more bars and restaurants and more concentrations of student housing. Time for a rethink.

Ann Petherick, Scarcroft Hill, York

We need more fashion outlets

I totally agree with John Heawood’s comments re the proposed changes to Coney Street.

The Helmsley group and the council seem to be trying to get rid of the retail shops in what was once a vibrant shopping area. The town centre in my opinion would benefit from more fashionable retail outlets.

Ann Linfoot, Skelton