A yellow alert has been put in place by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office for seven regions of England from Friday until Monday.

Under the new HHA system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, a yellow alert means that any impacts include the increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

The English regions included in the new heat-health alert are London, South East, South West, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “This heat-health alert means that in the coming days we are likely to experience another sustained period of hot weather, so it’s important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“Forecasted temperatures this week could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions.

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

The Met Office forecasts show temperatures reaching as high as 29C this weekend.

These are the Met Office’s and UKHSA’s top tips for staying safe during periods of hot weather: