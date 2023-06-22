Fire crews are currently at the scene of a large barn fire in Cold Kirby, Helmsley - a number of appliances and a water bowser are at the scene.
A spokesperson said: "Our crews are working hard to fight the fire and protect surrounding buildings."
More on this when we get it.
We are currently at the scene of a large barn fire in Cold Kirby, Helmsley - a number of appliances and a water bowser are at the scene.— North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) June 22, 2023
Our crews are working hard to fight the fire and protect surrounding buildings. pic.twitter.com/jtn8G5egdf
