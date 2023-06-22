Review by Gareth John

Photos by Adam Kennedy

SAM Fender is 29-year-old singer-songwriter from Tyneside, North Shields, who has risen to stardom in a few short years.

Discovered during a chance meeting with Ben Howard’s manager Owain Davies as Fender pulled pints in his local, The Lowlights Tavern, the two chatted before Davies asked to hear a couple of songs.

Struck by his impromptu audition and raw talent, Davies immediately committed to working with Fender.

Working two jobs, and juggling other personal demands, Fender was struggling to carve out quality time to write and perform.

However, this chance meeting changed everything as Fender soon signed to Polydor, releasing his debut single Play God in March 2017.

Fender toured relentlessly, supporting various bands and opened for VANT at Fibbers, York, in November 2017 before returning to headline the now closed venue in October 2018.

Fender’s rise to stardom has seen him grace the first edition of Rolling Stone UK magazine, debut at Glastonbury and headline Finsbury Park last summer and open for hero Bruce Springsteen this year before selling out his St James Park double booking in minutes.

Getting the opportunity to see Fender on the second night, the streets surrounding Newcastle United’s stadium are a sea of black and white shirts and flags and the crowds both inside and outside the stadium are at fever pitch. Fender opens with Will We Talk?, Getting Started and the tragic yet wonderful Dead Boys with its challenge and plea concerning the region’s high male suicide rates.

The crowd. Photos by Adam Kennedy

Fender invites brother and best friend Liam on-stage to harmonise on Springsteen’s I’m On Fire before declaring this “the best night of my life”. A lifelong Toon (Newcastle United) fan, a proud Geordie and a homegrown hero, Fender is touted by many as the UK’s answer to Springsteen. Pyrotechnics fill the night sky, the party atmosphere rises and the crowd chants "Toon Toon" between songs as Fender declares that “it’s a great time to be a Geordie” and that “this city is believing again”.

Fender has been public about those who have positively impacted his life. He introduces his childhood guitar teacher on-stage as one such influence and then, to the crowd’s amazement, welcomes AC/DC frontman and local legend Brian Johnson to join him for the iconic Back In Black and the incredible You Shook Me All Night Long.

The band

After Johnson leaves the stage, Fender is clearly emotional before moving into Play God, The Dying Light and the stirring Wild Grey Ocean.

The captivating encore Seventeen Going Under shifts the crowd to yet another level before Fender closes with Hypersonic Missiles.

The night is a triumph for local hero Fender, life affirming for the Geordie faithful and is a lasting memory for all who attended.