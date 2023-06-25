As part of their final assignment, Level 3 business students from Selby College were tasked with organising and hosting their own event.

This saw a group of students hold a sold-out afternoon tea event at Selby Garden Centre, which also included a quiz and raffle to raise money for The Dog’s Trust.

The students arranged for prizes to be donated by local businesses including Boots, Morrisons and Tesco, as well as for the winner of the quiz to receive a portrait of their pet by local artist, Daniel Read.

More than £480 was raised for the Dog’s Trust through ticket admission sales, raffle tickets and Just Giving page donations.

Students also hosted a games night at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, in Brayton (Image: Supplied)

Students also hosted a games night at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, in Brayton, which raised more than £170 for the Hull Greyhound Rescue Centre via ticket admissions and a raffle.

Heidi Wilson, business lecturer at Selby College, said: “From booking the venue, to arranging catering, to promoting the events, the students were extremely enthusiastic and organised when planning and executing their events.

"The project has provided the students with invaluable experience in events planning, which I hope they will take with them as they continue their studies in business and embark on a career in the industry.

"All the events were well received by the local community and raised a significant amount of money for local and national dog charities –they should be extremely proud of themselves.”

At the college, students held a murder mystery themed experience where clues were displayed around the room and guests were encouraged to mingle with the suspects in the room to find out who was the murderer. The winners were then presented with an Amazon gift card.

Another group of students planned and executed a sports activity event for Year 6 Pupils at Marshlands Primary School, in Goole. In total, 35 children took part in a range of activities, including parachuting, cricket, hockey, hurdles, archery and Connect 4.

Another group of students planned and executed a sports activity event for Year 6 Pupils at Marshlands Primary School (Image: Supplied)

At the end of the session, all children were presented with a certificate of participation, a medal and some sweets.

James Wrafter, deputy headteacher at Marshlands Primary School, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the college and the business students who arranged and ran the sports event.

"All the children had a fantastic afternoon and were engaged and enthused throughout - which is not an easy task."

The Level 3 business programme enables learners to develop practical and theoretical skills in business, including managing an event, developing a marketing campaign, business-decision making and personal and business finance.